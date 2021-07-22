ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy bet on Zeleros to accelerate hyperloop in Europe (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) VALENCIA, Spain, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zeleros, the European company based in Valencia (Spain) that develops a scalable hyperloop system, has announced the support of three key players that will accelerate the development of its pioneering transport system to travel at 1000 km / h and 0 direct emissions: ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy. ACCIONA, a leading global company in the development of sustainable infrastructures, leads this new round of investment by the Valencian company, contributing its extensive experience and technical knowledge in the construction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
