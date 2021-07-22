FELTRINELLI COMICS & GAMES APRE LE PORTE DELL’ESCLUSIVA “AREA GAMING”Orcs Must Die! 3 e Ben 10 nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl gameplay di Farming Simulator 22 verrà mostrato questa sera in ...Taito G-Darius HD aperti i Pre-ordiniImmigrato ucciso in piazza a Voghera : Andava curatoL' allarme della Nasa : Ci saranno inondazioni recordMassimo Boldi ha inventato Striscia la Notizia : Nulla di meno ...Le potenzialità del 5G e la velocità di connessione internet fissaVPN ovvero come navigare in modo completamente anonimonal von minden GmbH test rapido rileva la variante DeltaUltime Blog

ACCIONA | CAF and EIT InnoEnergy bet on Zeleros to accelerate hyperloop in Europe

VALENCIA, Spain, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeleros, the European company based in Valencia (Spain) ...

zazoom
Commenta
ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy bet on Zeleros to accelerate hyperloop in Europe (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) VALENCIA, Spain, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Zeleros, the European company based in Valencia (Spain) that develops a scalable hyperloop system, has announced the support of three key players that will accelerate the development of its pioneering transport system to travel at 1000 km / h and 0 direct emissions: ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy.     ACCIONA, a leading global company in the development of sustainable infrastructures, leads this new round of investment by the Valencian company, contributing its extensive experience and technical knowledge in the construction ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ACCIONA CAF
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ACCIONA CAF ACCIONA InnoEnergy Zeleros accelerate hyperloop