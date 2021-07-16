CGTN?Bloomberg's COVID-19 ranking epitomizes 'business first, humans last' (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Recently, U.S. news agency Bloomberg published its COVID Resilience ranking for June. The United States was ranked first. Bloomberg explains that the U.S. "reflects a best-case scenario of high vaccinations, a waning outbreak, flight capacity nearing full recovery, and few travel curbs on vaccinated people." Normalization, the ability to "turn back the clock and return to pre-pandemic times," is claimed to be the most important thing. CGTN first Voice studied the metric used by Bloomberg to rank the countries and finds it has a very strong pro-business bias. Of the 12 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
