Sungrow FPV Technology Boosts Renewable Energy Projects in Israel
With the completion of Israel's Kfar Ruppin 7.1MW floating power station, Sungrow FPV has provided the floating PV systems for more than 40 of Israel's floating power stations, with a total installed capacity of nearly 150MW, making the floating PV system provider the market leader in Israel. The floating power stations will continue to generate clean electricity, helping Israel reach its goal of generating 30 percent of the country's electricity from Renewable Energy sources by 2030.
