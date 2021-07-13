Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Elliptic Labs Signs First Enterprise Software License Contract With Leading Laptop OEM

OSLO, Norway-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #AI - Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELabs. OL ), a global AI Software ...

Elliptic Labs Signs First Enterprise Software License Contract With Leading Laptop OEM (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) OSLO, Norway-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #AI - Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELabs. OL ), a global AI Software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, announced today that it has signed its First Enterprise Software License agreement With one of the top three Leading global Laptop/PC manufacturers. This agreement is for Elliptic's AI Virtual Smart Sensor ...
... giving end - users more for less.' About Elliptic Labs Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South - Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin -...
