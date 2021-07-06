Sinopec Launches China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) Creating an artificial Carbon cycle model in the push for peak Carbon emissions BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has initiated China's First Megaton Carbon Capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) Project, the Sinopec Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS (the "Project"). It is set to become China's largest whole industrial chain CCUS demonstration base and application case for promoting the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
