Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

Sinopec Launches China' s First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project

Creating an artificial Carbon cycle model in the push for peak Carbon emissions BEIJING, July 6, 2021 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Sinopec Launches China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) Creating an artificial Carbon cycle model in the push for peak Carbon emissions BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has initiated China's First Megaton Carbon Capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) Project, the Sinopec Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS (the "Project"). It is set to become China's largest whole industrial chain CCUS demonstration base and application case for promoting the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sinopec Launches Sinopec Launches China First Megaton