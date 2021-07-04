Mediawan Rights Ramps Up Documentary Slate With Pair of Pickups (EXCLUSIVE) (Di domenica 4 luglio 2021) Mediawan Rights, the sales arm of European media group Mediawan, is ramping up its Documentary Slate With the addition of two new feature films, Variety has learned. Directed by Ado Hasanovic, “My Father’s Diaries” is an intimate portrait of the Bosnian War that uses 8mm footage shot by the director’s family, as well as his father’s written account of the period from the start of the war through the infamous “death march” that saw some 15,000 Bosniaks attempt to trek more than 60 miles to escape Serbian forces. Produced by Italian powerhouse Palomar (“The Name of the Rose”), pic is the ...Leggi su cityroma
