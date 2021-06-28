Sustainable 'Made in Italy' is better says Confuorti (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) "The economy needs stimulus and, if we want to observe global warming and climate change up close, with a serious approach, today is the right time to do it, investing in our future in a big way," he ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Sustainable 'Made in Italy' is better says ConfuortiVENICE, JUN 28 - Advantage Green President Francesco Confuorti highlighted how Italian companies that focus on sustainability can make big gains in terms of competitiveness as he presented a forum on ...
Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in GermanySINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its industry-leading SunPower Maxeon sola ...
