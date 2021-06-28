Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Sustainable 'Made in Italy' is better says Confuorti (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) "The economy needs stimulus and, if we want to observe global warming and climate change up close, with a serious approach, today is the right time to do it, investing in our future in a big way," he ...
... because this is the basis for solutions for the sustainable revolution". In addition to the forum, ... All firms of good will for a better, more competitive Made in Italy will be awarded prizes," he ...

... because this is the basis for solutions for the sustainable revolution," Confuorti said. He also ... "All firms of good will for a better, more competitive Made in Italy will be awarded prizes in ...

VENICE, JUN 28 - Advantage Green President Francesco Confuorti highlighted how Italian companies that focus on sustainability can make big gains in terms of competitiveness as he presented a forum on ...

Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in Germany

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its industry-leading SunPower Maxeon sola ...
