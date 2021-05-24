CGTN?China makes new pledges to help developing countries defeat COVID-19 (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China on Friday announced several new measures to help developing countries tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its sweeping impacts, pledging to contribute $3 billion in the next three years and provide more vaccines. Addressing the Global Health Summit via video link, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world's leading economies to remedy deficiencies, close loopholes and strengthen weak links in fighting "the most serious pandemic in a century." The summit was co-hosted by the European Commission and Italy, chair of the Group of 20 (G20) this year. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 165 million, with more than 3.4 million deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 'Close the immunization gap' "A year ago, I proposed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
