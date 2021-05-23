Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 23-05-2021 ore 08 | 30

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di domenica 23 maggio 2021)DEL 23 MAGGIOORE 8.20 FEDERICO DI LERNIA BUONGIORNO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON UN NUOVO APPUNTAMENTO DI ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’, UN SERVIZIO DELLA; IL TRAFFICO ANCORA E’ SCORREVOLE SULLE PRINCIPALI STRADE ED AUTOSTRADE DEL TERRITORIO; SEGNALIAMO SULLA A12-TARQUINIA MATERIALI DISPERSI TRAOVEST E TORRIMPIETRA DIREZIONE CIVITAVECCHIA. PRESTARE ATTENZIONE AD OSTIA FINO A FINE ESIGENZE, SI SVOLGERÀ LA MANIFESTAZIONE SPORTIVA “REVOLUTION ROME SPORT” SONO ATTIVE MODIFICHE ALLA VIABILITA’ E DEVIAZIONI PER I BUS DI ZONA TUTTI I DETTAGLI SUL NOSTRO SITO INFOMOBILITA.ASTRALSPA.IT E SUI NOSTRI CANALI SOCIAL IN MERITO ALL’EMERGENZA SANITARIA, LAÈ IN ZONA GIALLA, RESTA CONFERMATO IL DIVIETO DI SPOSTAMENTO ...