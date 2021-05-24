‘1971 | The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Filmmakers on Revisiting Rock and Soul’s Arguably Greatest Year

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) Was 1971 the best singlefor recorded popular, ever? Or merely thein which it reached peak cultural significance? Maybe, just maybe, the answer could be: both. You’ll certainly be hard-pressed to come up with a better argument for another annum after watching all eight episodes of “1971: TheEverything,” which just premiered on Apple TV Plus. Let’s face it: Your well-considered alternate pick is going to have a hard time besting thegenerated Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Carole King’s “Tapestry,” Joni Mitchell’s “Blue,” the Who’s “Who’s Next,” Elton John’s “Madman Across the Water,” T. Rex’s “Electric Warrior,” ...