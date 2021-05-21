HFPA Releases New Code of Conduct for Reforming Golden Globes Organization (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) The board of Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement on Friday afternoon outlining its most recent moves to reform the Organization. “As we’ve said before, we are dedicated to transformational reform and are implementing changes as quickly as possible without sacrificing the integrity of the process,” the statement reads, in part. “In the spirit of transparency and accountability, we intend to regularly update the industry and the public on our progress with our timeline, with more details to come in the coming weeks.” On May 20, HFPA members approved a new Code of Professional and Ethical Conduct. “We want to be clear that a fundamental pillar of our reform plan is accountability,” the statement reads. “The HFPA condemns any and all forms of harassment, discrimination and abuse. ...Leggi su cityroma
