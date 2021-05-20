GIANTS Software presenterà Farming Simulator 22 al FarmCon 21YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC GRAND TOURNAMENT 2021, TUTTI I DETTAGLIPJ MASKS: EROI DELLA NOTTE IN ARRIVO SU CONSOLE E PC QUEST’AUTUNNOXiaomi: 100 Mi Store aperti in Europa Overwatch: Anniversario 2021 disponibileNi no Kuni II: Il Destino di un Regno PRINCE'S EDITION arriverà su ...GTA Online: preziosa statua di una pantera avvistata a Cayo PericoAFFINA E RIDISEGNA LA CASA IN THE SIMS 4 DREAM HOME DECORATORFORECLOSED Release Date ConfermataPEPPA PIG IL VIDEOGIOCO ARRIVA PER CONSOLE QUEST’AUTUNNO

'Sound of Violence' Review | A Sonic Slasher That Aims for More Than Gore

Experimental musician, DJ and teacher’s assistant Alexis (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is working on a ...

‘Sound of Violence’ Review: A Sonic Slasher That Aims for More Than Gore (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Experimental musician, DJ and teacher’s assistant Alexis (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is working on a seriously killer track. But the high she is chasing, in writer-director Alex Noyer’s uneven but often inventively grisly feature debut, is not That of pop stardom or peer admiration. Instead Alexis, due a condition whereby she experiences the sounds of human pain as a glorious starburst of color and pleasure, is attempting to knit her disorder into a Sonic artpiece, no matter the rising bodycount of her “instrumentation.” With its themes of creative obsession and trauma recycled as psychopathy, not to mention Alexis’ synesthesia giving license for lurid, semi-abstract, technicolor visual sequences, “Sound of Violence” boasts perhaps the greatest giallo premise That Dario Argento never dreamed up. It’s just a shame That Noyer ...
