Voltalia' s Shareholders' meeting of May 19 | 2021 approves all the resolutions submitted to the vote

... FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Shareholders' meeting today ...

Voltalia's Shareholders' meeting of May 19, 2021 approves all the resolutions submitted to the vote (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) ... FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Shareholders' meeting today ... solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has ...
Voltalia's Shareholders' meeting chaired by Laurence Mulliez, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held on May 19, 2021. 731 shareholders representing 85,997,167 shares, i.e. 90.36% of voting ...

Voltalia SA: Availability of the preparatory documents for the General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 19, 2021

The General Meeting will be held in camera without the physical attendance of shareholders and broadcast live on the Company's website www.voltalia.com . Preparatory documents to the General meeting ...
