The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5: video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS – Video – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) La nuova Video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS di The Last of Us Parte 2: il frame rate è praticamente perfetto su PS5.. The Last of Us Parte 2 si è aggiornato su PS5, supportando i 60 FPS. Digital Foundry ci propone quindi una Video analisi del gioco di Naughty Dog, svelandoci che il lavoro fatto dal team di sviluppo è veramente ottimo. Ecco tutti i dettagli. Digital Foundry, prima di tutto, ci spiega che The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5 non solo raggiunge i 60 FPS, ma propone un’opzione per bloccare il frame rate … Video ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) La nuovadii 60 FPS di Theof Us2: il frame rate è praticamente perfetto su PS5.. Theof Us2 si è aggiornato su PS5, supportando i 60 FPS.ci propone quindi unadel gioco di Naughty Dog, svelandoci che il lavoro fatto dal team di sviluppo è veramente ottimo. Ecco tutti i dettagli., prima di tutto, ci spiega che Theof Us2 su PS5 non solo raggiunge i 60 FPS, ma propone un’opzione per bloccare il frame rate …...

Advertising

PlayStationIT : Gioca a The Last of Us Parte II su #PS5, fino a 60 FPS: - acmilan : Do you know when we last won by 7? Find out in tonight’s stats ?? - giroditalia : ?? The last of the 177000 metres from Modena to Cattolica. ?? L'ultimo dei 177000 metri da Modena a Cattolica. Powe… - Imperator_98 : RT @PlayStationIT: Gioca a The Last of Us Parte II su #PS5, fino a 60 FPS: - TheAbyssOfWhoa : @JenJenMichelle Imagine having the last name buttofuoco -