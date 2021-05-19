LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA ARRIVERÀ PER HALLOWEENPOCO M3 Pro 5G - More Speed. More EverythingHouse of Ashes: il primo gameplay il 27 maggioSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE LA PROSSIMA SETTIMANA SU PLAYSTATION, SWITCH ...IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH ENTRA NEL VIVOStati Uniti : indagine penale Trump OrganizationCovid-19, da oggi coprifuoco alle 23 : attenzione disagio scuolaProteste Colombia : ci sono almeno 42 vittimeNuovo trailer e amiibo per The Legend of Zelda: Skyward SwordDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO OROLOGIO

La nuova Video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS di The Last of Us Parte 2: il frame rate è praticamente perfetto su PS5.

The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5: video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS – Video – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) La nuova Video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS di The Last of Us Parte 2: il frame rate è praticamente perfetto su PS5.. The Last of Us Parte 2 si è aggiornato su PS5, supportando i 60 FPS. Digital Foundry ci propone quindi una Video analisi del gioco di Naughty Dog, svelandoci che il lavoro fatto dal team di sviluppo è veramente ottimo. Ecco tutti i dettagli. Digital Foundry, prima di tutto, ci spiega che The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5 non solo raggiunge i 60 FPS, ma propone un'opzione per bloccare il frame rate …
The Last of Us Part 2: PS5-Performance-Patch 1.08 veröffentlicht

The Last of Us Part 2 è ora più adatto per PS5. Come hanno annunciato Naughty Dog e Sony nel PlayStation Blog, l'aggiornamento 1.08 delle prestazioni può ...

The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5: video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS

La nuova video analisi di Digital Foundry celebra i 60 FPS di The Last of Us Parte 2: il frame rate è praticamente perfetto su PS5.. The Last of Us Parte 2 si è aggiornato su PS5, supportando i 60 ...
