Dell Latitude | Precision e monitor 32? 4K | ce n’è per tutti i gustiHDblog it

(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021)

5421 E 5521 PRECISION MONITOR32 4K P3222QE5421 E 552154215521 Si rinnova la gamma di portatilicon i due modelli 5421 e 5521 . ...I nuovi5521 e 5421 hanno schermi da 14 e 15,6 pollici, processori Intel Tiger Lake - H, fino a 64 GB di RAM e SSD PCIe fino a 2 ...Dell annuncia tantissime novità, soprattutto per il mondo laptop ma non solo: Alienware per il gaming, XPS, Latitude, Precision e molto altro ancora ...Dell porta sul mercato un'intera inedita gamma di prodotti appartenenti alle serie Latitude e Precision rivolte essenzialmente alla produttività, e lo fa proponendo soluzioni desktop tower e portatili ...