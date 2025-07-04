Why is Netanyahu' s ' centrist' opposition leading the attack on the rights of Israeli Arabs? The plan is to deny Arab citizens the vote

Perché Netanyahu e l’opposizione di centro stanno attaccando i diritti degli arabi israeliani? La strategia sembra mirare a escludere le voci arabe dalla politica, con l’obiettivo di privarli del diritto di voto e di espellere partiti come Hadash. Un piano che minaccia la democrazia stessa di Israele e che richiede attenzione immediata. La questione si fa sempre più urgente in un momento di turbolenza politica, lasciando il futuro della coesione sociale sotto una pesante ombra.

Any political neophyte can understand that expelling Hadash Party leader Ayman Odeh is a prelude to expelling all Arab parties from the Knesset, followed by denying Arab citizens the right to vote. This is the plan Israel’s opposition is in turmoil. Gadi Eisenkot has left the National Unity P. 🔗 Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Why is Netanyahu's 'centrist' opposition leading the attack on the rights of Israeli Arabs? The plan is to deny Arab citizens the vote

