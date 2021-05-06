LMS365 Expands Operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Learning platform provider to offer flexible learning environment for more companies worldwide AARHUS, Denmark, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
ELEARNINGFORCE International (EFI), provider of the LMS365 learning management platform for Microsoft 365, announced strategic expansion of its Operations in the DACH region. During 2020, LMS365 furthered its commitment to the German market by deploying LMS365 on the regional Microsoft datacenters in Frankfurt, securing a growing need for information security. With the establishment of Elearningforce GmbH and the acquisition of the LMS365 business Operations of Mauth.CC GmbH – a strategic LMS365 partner in Germany – the company continues its strong commitment to the rapidly developing market. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ELEARNINGFORCE International (EFI), provider of the LMS365 learning management platform for Microsoft 365, announced strategic expansion of its Operations in the DACH region. During 2020, LMS365 furthered its commitment to the German market by deploying LMS365 on the regional Microsoft datacenters in Frankfurt, securing a growing need for information security. With the establishment of Elearningforce GmbH and the acquisition of the LMS365 business Operations of Mauth.CC GmbH – a strategic LMS365 partner in Germany – the company continues its strong commitment to the rapidly developing market. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LMS365 ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LMS365 Expands