Vishay Intertechnology AC Filtering Film Capacitors Withstand THB Testing of 40 °C | 93 % RH for 56 Days at Rated Voltage

The Capacitors released today are designed to ensure extremely stable capacitance and ESR values ... ...

Vishay Intertechnology AC Filtering Film Capacitors Withstand THB Testing of 40 °C, 93 % RH for 56 Days at Rated Voltage (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021)
Vishay Intertechnology AC Filtering Film Capacitors Withstand THB Testing of 40 °C, 93 % RH for 56 Days at Rated Voltage

MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of metallized polypropylene AC filtering film capacitors optimized for high humidity environments. Vishay Roederstein MKP1847C AC ...

