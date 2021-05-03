Vishay Intertechnology AC Filtering Film Capacitors Withstand THB Testing of 40 °C | 93 % RH for 56 Days at Rated Voltage

(Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) Thereleased today are designed to ensure extremely stable capacitance and ESR values ... http://twitter.com/indust Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/ email protected AC ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vishay Intertechnology

Ciao Juve

MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of metallized polypropylene AC filtering film capacitors optimized for high humidity environments.Roederstein MKP1847C AC ...... Micronova group, Lucas - Nulle GmbH, Murata Manufacturing, Vetco Electronics,, Inc., TT Electronics Plc, Queen Mao Electronic Co., Ltd., KOA Speer Electronics Inc, ohmite ...