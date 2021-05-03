Total Cray Valley and Gevo to further Scale Up Development of Renewable Isoamylene from Fusel Oil (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) ...take CO 2 out of the atmosphere while delivering drop - in performance in final products on the market today. For every pound of biobased Isoamylene made and used in durable products like resins, it ...Leggi su padovanews
Total Cray Valley and Gevo to further Scale Up Development of Renewable Isoamylene from Fusel OilENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Total Cray Valley and Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today the successful completion of phase 1 of their Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to upgrade fusel oils into renewable isoamylene. The ...
Total Cray Valley and Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today the successful completion of phase 1 of their Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to upgrade fusel oils into renewable isoamylene.
Gevo and Total Cray Valley to boost development of renewable isoamylene from fusel oilValérie Goff, who is senior VP Polymers at Total, said Gevo’s technology was found to be "robust and flexible" and the economic assessment ...
