binx health Receives FDA CLIA Waiver for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Test | Expanding Critical Access to Single - Visit Diagnoses

binx health Receives FDA CLIA Waiver for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Test, Expanding Critical Access to Single-Visit DiagnosesFirst ever 30-minute, CLIA-waived, molecular PCR Test for CT/NG now available for OBGYN, physician offices and retail settings holding certificates of waiverBOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- binx ...
