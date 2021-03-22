SIFI announces granting of Marketing Authorizations in Turkey (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) Leading ophthalmic products, including NETILDEX®, NETIRA® and EYESTIL® will soon be marketed directly by SIFI Ilaç CATANIA, Italy, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SIFI, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TMMDA) has approved the transfer of Marketing Authorizations from its former local distributor to its wholly owned subsidiary SIFI İlaç A.S. The approvals cover different formulations of ophthalmic drugs NETIRA®, NETILDEX®, EYESTIL® and PRENACID®. NETIRA® (netilmicin) is indicated for the treatment of ocular infections and is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops. NETILDEX® (fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone) is indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammation of the anterior segment
SIFI Announces the Publication of its Phase I Study on Polihexanide in the British Journal of Ophthalmology
About SIFI SIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with
