SIFI announces granting of Marketing Authorizations in Turkey

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) Leading ophthalmic products, including NETILDEX®, NETIRA® and EYESTIL® will soon be marketed directly byIlaç CATANIA, Italy, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TMMDA) has approved the transfer offrom its former local distributor to its wholly owned subsidiary?laç A.S. The approvals cover different formulations of ophthalmic drugs NETIRA®, NETILDEX®, EYESTIL® and PRENACID®. NETIRA® (netilmicin) is indicated for the treatment of ocular infections and is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops. NETILDEX® (fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone) is indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammation of the anterior segment ...