Fraport Fiscal Year 2020: Revenue and Profit Severely Impacted by Covid-19 Pandemic - Extensive Countermeasures Implemented (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) - Adjusted operating result (EBITDA) remains slightly positive, backed by cost-saving measures – Company realigned to be leaner and more agile – CEO Schulte: "We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel" – Long-term growth perspectives remain intact FRANKFURT, Germany, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
During Fiscal Year 2020 (ended Dec 31), the Covid-19 Pandemic Severely Impacted financial performance of the Fraport airport company. Because of sharply falling passenger traffic, both at Frankfurt Airport and across the Group's airports worldwide, Group Revenue declined by more than half in the reporting period. The Group result (net Profit) dropped into negative territory for the first time in 20 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
During Fiscal Year 2020 (ended Dec 31), the Covid-19 Pandemic Severely Impacted financial performance of the Fraport airport company. Because of sharply falling passenger traffic, both at Frankfurt Airport and across the Group's airports worldwide, Group Revenue declined by more than half in the reporting period. The Group result (net Profit) dropped into negative territory for the first time in 20 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fraport FiscalCoppa America, Luna Rossa spalle al muro: New Zealand avanti 6-3 Lifestyleblog
Fraport Fiscal Year 2020: Revenue and Profit Severely Impacted by Covid-19 Pandemic – Extensive Countermeasures ImplementedAdjusted operating result (EBITDA) remains slightly positive, backed by cost-saving measures – Company realigned to be leaner and more agile – CEO ...
Fraport FiscalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fraport Fiscal