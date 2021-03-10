La regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter Neumair

Ainu culture expressed through sound in a new Media Art exhibit at New Chitose Airport opened on February 22

The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents culture GATE to JAPAN Chitose, Japan, March 10, 2021 ...

Ainu culture expressed through "sound" in a new Media Art exhibit at New Chitose Airport opened on February 22 (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "culture GATE to JAPAN" Chitose, Japan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On February 22, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at New Chitose Airport as part of their "culture GATE to JAPAN" initiative. Artworks by the creative group NAKED, INC. are exhibited at the Airport, as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. The theme of the exhibit at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido is "INVISIBLE". The creative company NAKED, INC., which specializes in infusing spaces with a variety of Media elements to ...
L'antica cultura Ainu ha finalmente il suo museo in Giappone

