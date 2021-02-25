MotoGP, Suppo believes in Marc Marquez: "If he's fit he can win the title" (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) On the back of Marc Marque z's press conference following the 2021 Repsol Honda team presentation, we had a chat with a person who knows the rider very well and has worked in close contact with him, a ... Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) On the back ofMarque z's press conference following the 2021 Repsol Honda team presentation, we had a chat with a person who knows the rider very well and has worked in close contact with him, a ...

infoitsport : MotoGP, Suppo crede in Marc Marquez: “Se sta bene può vincere il titolo” - Stefy_TSR : RT @motosprint: #MotoGP, #Suppo crede in #Marquez: “Se sta bene può vincere il titolo” - motosprint : #MotoGP, #Suppo crede in #Marquez: “Se sta bene può vincere il titolo” -