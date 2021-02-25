Game Ready: nuovi driver per la GeForce RTX 3060PAW PATROL: ARRIVA LA LINEA CHARGED UPTerapie Intensive : 8 Regioni oltre soglia crisiCarte collezionabili Pokemon sbancano su TWITCH Nuovi Malware per spiare le vittime, ecco lo Stalkerware!Vaccino AstraZeneca: 5mln di dosi in Italia a MarzoVoid Terrarium ++ arriverà su PS5 a maggioSUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE: presentazione di PYRA e MYTHRAJitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...

MotoGP | Suppo believes in Marc Marquez | If he' s fit he can win the title

On the back of Marc Marque z's press conference following the 2021 Repsol Honda team presentation, we ...

MotoGP, Suppo believes in Marc Marquez: "If he's fit he can win the title" (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) On the back of Marc Marque z's press conference following the 2021 Repsol Honda team presentation, we had a chat with a person who knows the rider very well and has worked in close contact with him, a ...
MotoGP, Suppo believes in Marc Marquez: "If he's fit he can win the title"

... but Suppo doesn't think the eight - time champ gave it a moment's thought: 'I hope not. That would mean things were worse than we thought'. Translated by Heather Watson MotoGP: Marquez and his "no" ...

MotoGP, Suppo crede in Marquez: 'Se sta bene può vincere il titolo'

... ma secondo Suppo l'idea non ha neanche sfiorato l'otto volte iridato: ' Mi auguro di no. Vorrebbe dire che è stato peggio di quello che abbiamo saputo '. MotoGP, Pol Espargarò: 'Sarà una stagione ...
MotoGP, Suppo crede in Marc Marquez: “Se sta bene può vincere il titolo”

L’ex manager ha detto la sua sul caso dello spagnolo, su quando pensa sarà il suo rientro e su cosa si aspetta da questo 2021 ...
