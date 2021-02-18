EA E CODEMASTERS NUOVA POTENZA PER I GIOCHI DI CORSE SPLATOON 3 IMBRATTERÀ TERRITORI INESPLORATI SU NINTENDO SWITCH NEL ...PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHZynga e Lucasfilm Games annunciano Star Wars: Hunters per Nintendo ...EA e Velan Studios annunciano l'uscita di Knockout CityTiscali non funziona o problemi? Oggi 18 febbraioVaccino : 15 infermieri rifiutano e poi risultano positivi al CovidL'amore strappato : la storia di Rosa e Rocco MacalusoRitrovato nell'Adige il corpo della mamma di Benno, morta Laura ...Italia's Got Talent 2021 streaming diretta tv

Dopo l’aggiunta di Jayme Lawson e Kristine Froseth, la miniserie Showtime The First Lady celebra ...

The First Lady: Aaron Eckhart sarà Gerald Ford (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) Dopo l’aggiunta di Jayme Lawson e Kristine Froseth, la miniserie Showtime The First Lady celebra l’arrivo di Aaron Eckhart che interpreterà l’ex presidente Gerald Ford. Di cosa parla The First Lady? Deadline rivela che anche Aaron Eckhart si è aggiunto alla produzione. Il film è una serie antologica scritta da Aaron Cooley e diretta da Susanne Bier che rivisiterà il tema della leadership americana, raccontandola attraverso le lenti delle donne nel cuore della Casa Bianca. La prima stagione La prima stagione si concentrerà infatti su Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford (interpretata da Michelle Pfeiffer) e Michelle Obama (interpretata da Viola Davis). Tra i produttori, spiccano ...
