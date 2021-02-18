The First Lady: Aaron Eckhart sarà Gerald Ford (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) Dopo l’aggiunta di Jayme Lawson e Kristine Froseth, la miniserie Showtime The First Lady celebra l’arrivo di Aaron Eckhart che interpreterà l’ex presidente Gerald Ford. Di cosa parla The First Lady? Deadline rivela che anche Aaron Eckhart si è aggiunto alla produzione. Il film è una serie antologica scritta da Aaron Cooley e diretta da Susanne Bier che rivisiterà il tema della leadership americana, raccontandola attraverso le lenti delle donne nel cuore della Casa Bianca. La prima stagione La prima stagione si concentrerà infatti su Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford (interpretata da Michelle Pfeiffer) e Michelle Obama (interpretata da Viola Davis). Tra i produttori, spiccano ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) Dopo l’aggiunta di Jayme Lawson e Kristine Froseth, la miniserie Showtime Thecelebra l’arrivo diche interpreterà l’ex presidente. Di cosa parla The? Deadline rivela che anchesi è aggiunto alla produzione. Il film è una serie antologica scritta daCooley e diretta da Susanne Bier che rivisiterà il tema della leadership americana, raccontandola attraverso le lenti delle donne nel cuore della Casa Bianca. La prima stagione La prima stagione si concentrerà infatti su Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty(interpretata da Michelle Pfeiffer) e Michelle Obama (interpretata da Viola Davis). Tra i produttori, spiccano ...

MoliPietro : The First Lady: Aaron Eckhart sarà Gerald Ford - yoshife : RT @acmilan: Happy birthday to the first iconic ponytail, Roberto Baggio! ???? Tanti auguri al Divin Codino, oggi 54enne ???? #SempreMilan… - GabrielValera97 : RT @acmilan: Happy birthday to the first iconic ponytail, Roberto Baggio! ???? Tanti auguri al Divin Codino, oggi 54enne ???? #SempreMilan… - AbdulPandey : RT @acmilan: Happy birthday to the first iconic ponytail, Roberto Baggio! ???? Tanti auguri al Divin Codino, oggi 54enne ???? #SempreMilan… - Luissss97 : RT @acmilan: Happy birthday to the first iconic ponytail, Roberto Baggio! ???? Tanti auguri al Divin Codino, oggi 54enne ???? #SempreMilan… -