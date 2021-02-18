L'amore strappato : la storia di Rosa e Rocco MacalusoRitrovato nell'Adige il corpo della mamma di Benno, morta Laura ...Italia's Got Talent 2021 streaming diretta tvLa Caserma streaming e diretta tvIl boss Raffaele Cutolo è mortoCalabria Scuole ChiusePorto Juventus Streaming Formazioni Dove Vederla OrarioBobby Solo confessione choc: Ho fatto un disastro coi miei soldi, ...Inghilterra: Marito Regina Elisabetta. Ricoverato il Principe FilippoCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - nuovi contenuti in arrivo

Seegene posts unprecedented Q4 and 2020 FY results; writes history by joining trillion-won club

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics firm ...

zazoom
Commenta
Seegene posts unprecedented Q4 and 2020 FY results; writes history by joining trillion-won club (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics firm Seegene Inc. (KQ096530) reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year of 2020, showing records never seen before. The company posted KRW 441.7 billion in consolidated revenue and KRW 257.5 billion in operating profit for the quarter that ended on December 31st, 2020. For the entire year of 2020, Seegene reported KRW 1.125 trillion in sales, up by more than ninefold on-year and the operating profit of KRW 676.2 billion, also up by thirtyfold in the same period. The annual sales figures safely landed Korea's leading biotechnology firm in the trillion-won club, an extraordinary feat in Korean biotech ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seegene posts

Covid, Genova lancia il tampone ultrarapido: il risultato in tre minuti  La Repubblica

Seegene posts unprecedented Q4 and 2020 FY results; writes history by joining trillion-won club

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics firm Seegene Inc. (KQ096530) reported preliminary financial ...

Seegene sviluppa il primo test al mondo per l'identificazione delle mutazioni caratterizzanti le varianti COVID-19.

SEOUL, Corea del Sud, 4 febbraio 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene (KQ096530), società di biotecnologie della Corea del Sud, ha comunicato di aver sviluppato il primo test diagnostico al mondo per la rilev ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seegene posts
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Seegene posts Seegene posts unprecedented 2020 results