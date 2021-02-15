Only vaccinated to be allowed into Sardinia this summer (Di lunedì 15 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 15 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas has said that Only people who can prove they are vaccinated for COVID - 19 will be allowed to enter the region this summer. "Those who enter Sardinia ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, FEB 15 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas has said that only people who can prove they are vaccinated for COVID - 19 will be allowed to enter the region this summer. "Those who enter Sardinia will have to show a certificate demonstrating that they are ...
SERBIA: 'Like Prisoners': Chinese Workers in Serbia Complain of Exploitation
Zijin played down the event, saying the workers had gathered because they wanted to be vaccinated ... "Not only can the described treatment of workers be characterised as a crime of trafficking in human ...
ROME, FEB 15 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas has said that only people who can prove they are vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the region this summer. "Those who enter Sardinia w ...
Covid: Ema; almeno 4 mesi per adattare vaccini a varianti (Rep)
ROMA (MF-DJ)--Quattro mesi potrebbero bastare per un vaccino aggiornato alle varianti, due per riadattarlo in laboratorio "e altri due per approvarlo". Lo ha detto a Repubblica Marco Cavaleri, respons ...
