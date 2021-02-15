Only vaccinated to be allowed into Sardinia this summer

Ephraimgolan79 : Vogliamo ripetere il passato, vero? Nel 2030 ti avviso: non hai nulla e sei felice mentre intanto i sionisti della… - Piros_Apja : It works: 0 deaths, only 4 severe cases among 523,000 fully vaccinated Israelis - AzelioDeSanta : RT @Ruffino_Lorenzo: In Israele su 523.000 persone completamente vaccinate a solo 544 è stato poi diagnosticato il coronavirus. Di queste s… - MassimoTabarel1 : @TrueSagachi @giorgiogilestro avremo presto un idea da Israele. Per ora su 1 sola settimana osservata oltre i 28gg… - Pizzetto73 : RT @Ruffino_Lorenzo: In Israele su 523.000 persone completamente vaccinate a solo 544 è stato poi diagnosticato il coronavirus. Di queste s… -

ROME, FEB 15 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas has said thatpeople who can prove they arefor COVID - 19 will be allowed to enter the region this summer. "Those who enter Sardinia will have to show a certificate demonstrating that they are ...Zijin played down the event, saying the workers had gathered because they wanted to be... "Notcan the described treatment of workers be characterised as a crime of trafficking in human ...ROME, FEB 15 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas has said that only people who can prove they are vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the region this summer. "Those who enter Sardinia w ...ROMA (MF-DJ)--Quattro mesi potrebbero bastare per un vaccino aggiornato alle varianti, due per riadattarlo in laboratorio "e altri due per approvarlo". Lo ha detto a Repubblica Marco Cavaleri, respons ...