Chemicals firm sequestered for pollution in Brescia (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) Brescia, FEB 9 - A Chemicals company operating in the centre of the northern city of Brescia was sequestered Tuesday in a pollution probe where the lead prosecutor called the firm "a cancer in the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
