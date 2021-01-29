Scatec ASA completes acquisition of SN Power

(Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) ... Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 16 October 2020 whereannounced that it ... From today, Jarl Kosberg has been appointed EVP Project Development Hydro, reporting to ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Scatec ASA

Padova News

For further information, please contact: Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aar [email protected] Aboutis a leading renewable power producer, ...For further information, please contact: Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 64, [email protected] Aboutis a leading renewable power producer, delivering ...Oslo, 19 January 2021: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Tuesday 2 February 2021 at 07:00 am (CET).A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a li ...Oslo, 17 January 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 16 October 2020 where Scatec ASA announced the acquisition of SN Power from Norfund. Scatec has now received all necessary reg ...