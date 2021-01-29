Covid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War |Stagione 1| trailer di Firebase ZGTA Online: è arrivata la cavalleria! Vetir, disponibile ora da ...Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in scontoSPIRIT LA GRANDE AVVENTURA DI LUCKY SARÀ DISPONIBILE IN ESTATE

Scatec ASA completes acquisition of SN Power

... Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 16 October 2020 where Scatec announced that it ...

zazoom
Commenta
Scatec ASA completes acquisition of SN Power (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) ... Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 16 October 2020 where Scatec announced that it ...       From today, Jarl Kosberg has been appointed EVP Project Development HydroPower, reporting to ...
Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA completes acquisition of SN Power
For further information, please contact: Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aar [email protected] About Scatec ASA: Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, ...
Scatec ASA receives regulatory approvals related to acquisition of SN Power
For further information, please contact: Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 64,  [email protected] About Scatec ASA: Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering ...
Scatec ASA: Change of ticker to SCATC from 5 January 2021 – Padovanews  Padova News
Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA’s fourth quarter results 2020
Oslo, 19 January 2021: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Tuesday 2 February 2021 at 07:00 am (CET).A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a li ...
Scatec ASA receives regulatory approvals related to acquisition of SN Power
Oslo, 17 January 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 16 October 2020 where Scatec ASA announced the acquisition of SN Power from Norfund. Scatec has now received all necessary reg ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Scatec ASA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Scatec ASA Scatec completes acquisition Power