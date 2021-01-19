Conte appeals to Senate on day of reckoning for govt (3) (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that the pandemic makes it more important for his government to stay afloat. "The country has united with the pandemic, with its suffering," he said. "The government'... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Conte appealsConte appeals to ' constructors' to save his govt Zazoom Blog Conte appeals to Senate on day of reckoning for govt (3)
ROME, JAN 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte appealed to the Senate to get behind his government on Tuesday on what is set to be a day of reckoning after it was plunged into crisis by Matteo Renzi's Italia V ...
Conte appeals to 'constructors' to save his govt
ROME, JAN 18 - The Italian government crisis triggered by the defection of Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party must be resolved by confidence votes in parliament, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Low ...
Conte appealsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Conte appeals