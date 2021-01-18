Fraport Traffic Figures 2020: Passenger Numbers Fall to Historic Low Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Massive Passenger slump recorded at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide – Relatively low decline in FRA's cargo volumes FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
FRA/gk-rap – Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 18.8 million Passengers in 2020, representing a decrease of 73.4 percent compared to 2019. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 global Pandemic, Frankfurt Airport started to experience a major decline in Passenger Traffic in mid-March 2020. Between April and June, Traffic almost came to a complete standstill – with weekly Passenger Figures plummeting by up to 98 percent year-on-year. Following a slight Traffic recovery in the third ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
