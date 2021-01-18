iPhone 12 Pro Max - Huawei Mate 40 Pro - Google Pixel 5: quale ...Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di CuoreL'allarme dei medici: Hanno fatto feste a Capodanno, ma non lo dicono!Un sondaggio di Wiko rivela che i dispositivi hi-tech sono un ...Matteo Salvini: No ad un esecutivo minestrone Milano, anziano strangola la moglie 90enne Bloober Team svela un nuovo trailer live action per The MediumGTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...

Fraport Traffic Figures 2020 | Passenger Numbers Fall to Historic Low Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

Massive Passenger slump recorded at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide – ...

Fraport Traffic Figures 2020: Passenger Numbers Fall to Historic Low Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Massive Passenger slump recorded at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide – Relatively low decline in FRA's cargo volumes   FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

FRA/gk-rap – Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 18.8 million Passengers in 2020, representing a decrease of 73.4 percent compared to 2019. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 global Pandemic, Frankfurt Airport started to experience a major decline in Passenger Traffic in mid-March 2020. Between April and June, Traffic almost came to a complete standstill – with weekly Passenger Figures plummeting by up to 98 percent year-on-year. Following a slight Traffic recovery in the third ...
