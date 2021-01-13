Media Briefing: State And Trends In Adaptation Report And Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
When: Wednesday 20th January at 12.00 CET What: Media Briefing with Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary General of the United NationsWhere: To register to join please email CAS2021-Press@minienw.nl with your name, Media outlet and work email address. To learn more about the Climate Adaptation Summit on Monday 25thJanuary 2021 and accompanying announcements from the Global Center on Adaptation on Friday 22nd January please join our Media Briefing with: In the second part of this Media session, you will receive an off the record background Briefing about the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
When: Wednesday 20th January at 12.00 CET What: Media Briefing with Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary General of the United NationsWhere: To register to join please email CAS2021-Press@minienw.nl with your name, Media outlet and work email address. To learn more about the Climate Adaptation Summit on Monday 25thJanuary 2021 and accompanying announcements from the Global Center on Adaptation on Friday 22nd January please join our Media Briefing with: In the second part of this Media session, you will receive an off the record background Briefing about the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Media BriefingCity I&T Grand Challenge Invites Innovative Solutions From the Community for Smart Living Under New Normal
Organised by the Innovation and Technology Commission together with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the first City I&T Grand Challenge was launched. In light of the new normal ...
Oms: chi ha contratto il coronavirus è immune per 6-8 mesi
Alcuni studi hanno provato che l'immunità al coronavirus di una persona che lo ha contratto può durare fino a "sei-otto mesi". Lo ha detto la dottoressa dell'Oms, Maria van Kerkhove, nel consueto brie ...
Media BriefingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Media Briefing