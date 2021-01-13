MSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...

Media Briefing | State And Trends In Adaptation Report And Climate Adaptation Summit 2021

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When: Wednesday 20th January at 12.00 CET What: ...

Media Briefing: State And Trends In Adaptation Report And Climate Adaptation Summit 2021

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

When: Wednesday 20th January at 12.00 CET What: Media Briefing with Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary General of the United NationsWhere: To register to join please email CAS2021-Press@minienw.nl with your name, Media outlet and work email address. To learn more about the Climate Adaptation Summit on Monday 25thJanuary 2021 and accompanying announcements from the Global Center on Adaptation on Friday 22nd January please join our Media Briefing with: In the second part of this Media session, you will receive an off the record background Briefing about the ...
