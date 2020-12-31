In Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo SolitairicaIl Giappone vuole creare un satellite in legno per limitare i detriti ...Airpods Max: Iniziano ad arrivare le prime custodie di produttori ...La PS5 Golden Rock la console ricoperta da 20 Kg d'oro

Pope to skip Te Deum | New Year Mass due to sciatica

VATICAN CITY, DEC 31 - Pope Francis will miss his traditional New Year's Eve Te Deum ceremony and the ...

Pope to skip Te Deum, New Year Mass due to sciatica (Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) VATICAN CITY, DEC 31 - Pope Francis will miss his traditional New Year's Eve Te Deum ceremony and the New Year's Day Mass due to a painful bout of sciatica, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said ...
