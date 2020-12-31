Pope to skip Te Deum | New Year Mass due to sciatica

(Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) VATICAN CITY, DEC 31 -Francis will miss his traditional New's Eve Teceremony and the New's Daydue to a painful bout of, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pope skip

L'Altra Mantova

VATICAN CITY, DEC 31 - Pope Francis will miss his traditional New Year's Eve Te Deum ceremony and the New Year's Day Mass due to a painful bout of sciatica, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Thursda ...