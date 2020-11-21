Pompeii gives back whole bodies of two fugitives (Di sabato 21 novembre 2020) ... in 2017, the Park's archaeologists found the remains of three thoroughbred horses, one even kitted out with a refined saddle made of wood and bronze and shining tacks, as if it had been got ready ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pompeii givesPompeii gives back whole bodies of two fugitives
NAPLES, 21 NOV - (by Silvia Lambertucci) To see them like this, the blood seeming to still pulse in the veins of those hands resting on their chests, their curled fingers, the cotton of the tunic rump ...
Pompeii givesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pompeii gives