Alzheimer' s Disease Data Initiative launches new AD Workbench to foster greater global research innovation and accelerate breakthroughs in Alzheimer' s disease and related dementias

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 17 novembre 2020) Platform gives scientists open access to moreand new tools SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/Launching today is the's(ADDI) and its's(AD), a cloud-based platform for scientists todiscoveries ands for AD and. ADDI is a neweffort that aims to advance ADby connectingers with theneeded to generate insights and inform the development of improved treatments and diagnostic tools. ADDI, a 501(c)(3) medical ...