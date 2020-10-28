MolMed S.p.A Becomes AGC Biologics S.p.A Following the July Acquisition (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) AGC Biologics Now Provides End-to-End Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Services SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
After its parent company AGC Inc. acquired 100% of the shares of MolMed S.p.A. on September 30, 2020, AGC Biologics announced that MolMed's entity name has been changed to AGC Biologics S.p.A. This Center of Excellence for AGC Biologics' cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services is in Milan, Italy. The Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and ... Leggi su iltempo
After its parent company AGC Inc. acquired 100% of the shares of MolMed S.p.A. on September 30, 2020, AGC Biologics announced that MolMed's entity name has been changed to AGC Biologics S.p.A. This Center of Excellence for AGC Biologics' cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services is in Milan, Italy. The Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MolMed BecomesAttenzione a due titoli Biotech: Clovis Oncology $CLVS e Foamix Pharmaceuticals $FOMX Finanzanostop
MolMed BecomesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MolMed Becomes