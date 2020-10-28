MolMed S p A Becomes AGC Biologics S p A Following the July Acquisition

Cyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancio

AGC Biologics Now Provides End-to-End Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Services SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 After its parent company AGC Inc. acquired 100% of the shares of MolMed S.p.A. on September 30, 2020, AGC Biologics announced that MolMed's entity name has been changed to AGC Biologics S.p.A. This Center of Excellence for AGC Biologics' cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services is in Milan, Italy. The Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products.  AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and ...
