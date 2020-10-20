Le Iene aggrediti e immobilizzati dai CasamonicaRTX ON: molti giochi con Ray Tracing e DLSS quest’annoBALAN WONDERWORLD OPENING MOVIEGinevra Lamborghini su musica, famiglia, pregiudizio ed Elettra: Non ...Ivan Granatino e Clementino in radio dal 23 ottobre con il singolo ...Il TV arrotolabile di LG è disponibile in Corea del SudLuis Angel Salazar : muore in Messico il wrestler Principe AereoQuanto è importante un codice di condotta nella progettazione di slot ...DIRT 5: nuovo gameplay su Xbox Series XOPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoT

Spectrm Launches Instagram Messaging Solutions for Brands

Spectrm launched Instagram Messaging Solutions today, enabling Brands to scale one-to-one Messaging with ...

Spectrm Launches Instagram Messaging Solutions for Brands

Spectrm launched Instagram Messaging Solutions today, enabling Brands to scale one-to-one Messaging with Instagram's 1 billion users. NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Consumer demand for Messaging businesses is growing fast, accelerated by e-commerce growth due to COVID-19. In the first half of 2020, online spending in the US grew by 30.1% to reach $347.26 billion. The adoption of e-commerce increased from previously infrequent online shoppers by 160%1. With 75% of consumers now preferring to engage Brands in private Messaging channels vs traditional channels, conversational marketing platforms, like Spectrm, are seeing rapid adoption by consumer Brands. "We are thrilled that ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
