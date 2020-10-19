CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 - Presenting Companies & New Collaborations (Di lunedì 19 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
CleanEquity®;, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco &; Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, will kick off on the 22nd October. It will be broadcast live on EarthX TV. The CEO of Climate-KIC, Dr Kirsten Dunlop, will open the conference and talk about the crucial role innovation must play in decarbonisation and how the financial markets must adapt and play their part. London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity®; team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 13th anniversary. These are the 22 Companies, which have been selected to present: ICL announces two new sponsorship Collaborations for 2020, ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CleanEquity® MonacoRicerca, Diana Bracco: "Mettere al centro la qualità del capitale umano" Yahoo Finanza
CleanEquity® MonacoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CleanEquity® Monaco