Viaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...VR di Virtuix One: il futuro del gioco è quiRed Bull Factions 2020 – Al via la quinta edizione

Celerion to Present at Upcoming Veeva Summit

The clinical research services provider will showcase its innovative approach to improved collaboration ...

zazoom
Commenta
Celerion to Present at Upcoming Veeva Summit (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) The clinical research services provider will showcase its innovative approach to improved collaboration and faster study execution in clinical studies. LINCOLN, Nebraska, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Celerion, a leading clinical research organization (CRO) provider to the biopharmaceutical industry, will deliver a key address on the final day of the Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, being held online October 13-14, 2020. The annual event brings together pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device & diagnostics leaders to discuss the latest innovations in the industry. Julie Saathoff, Celerion's Executive Director, will offer insights on how to Automate Information Sharing in Clinical Trials, examining critical drivers for change and the potential to improve manual document exchange and collaboration from study ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Celerion Present

Google inaugura il negozio ufficiale Chromebook per l Italia  Wired Italia
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Celerion Present
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Celerion Present Celerion Present Upcoming Veeva Summit