ARTCELS and HOFA Gallery present the exclusive Banksy exhibition 'Catch Me If You Can' in-gallery and virtually (8 - 15 October 2020) (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
ARTCELS in partnership with HOFA gallery, launches 'Catch Me If You Can', an exhibition devoted exclusively to iconic works by Banksy, 8 - 15 October in London and virtually. ARTCELS is a digital art investment platform designed to make blue-chip art investments more accessible. Subscribers can buy shares in the carefully curated portfolio of blue-chip artworks, and then enjoy their investments through global exhibitions. In a nod to Banksy's career-long campaign to democratise art 'Catch Me If You Can' will also be shown virtually, allowing anyone, and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ARTCELS andAgricoltura, "Stop caporalato": la protesta dei braccianti a Latina
Sono tornati a riunirsi questa mattina in Piazza della Libertà a Latina, per protestare contro le condizioni di lavoro e il susseguirsi di episodi di violenza nella provincia supportati da Flai Cgil, ...
La tecnologia Huawei ha sfilato alla Milano Fashion Week
I device dell’ecosistema del leader mondiale nell’industria tecnologica sono stati i protagonisti di uno show interattivo.
ARTCELS andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ARTCELS and