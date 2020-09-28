ARTCELS and HOFA Gallery present the exclusive Banksy exhibition ' Catch Me If You Can' in-gallery and virtually 8 - 15 October 2020

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 28,/PRNewswire/in partnership with, launches 'Me If You Can', andevotedly to iconic works by, 8 - 15in London andis a digital art investment platform designed to make blue-chip art investments more accessible. Subscribers can buy shares in the carefully curated portfolio of blue-chip artworks, and then enjoy their investments through globals. In a nod to's career-long campaign to democratise art 'Me If You Can' will also be shown, allowing anyone, and ...