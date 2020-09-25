Senior Vatican official Becciu quits (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) "Today, Thursday, 24 September, the Holy Father accepted the resignation from the office of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and from the rights connected with the Cardinalate, ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, SEP 25 - The Vatican said Thursday that one of the Holy See's top officials, Giovanni Angelo Becciu, has resigned as the head of the department that oversees sainthoods and will effectively step ...
