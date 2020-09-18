Missione Hera : In arrivo un asteroide pericoloso, insieme ESA e NASACoronavirus Gran Bretagna, nuovo lockdown per 12 milioni di persone?Commandos 2 e Praetorians Remaster disponibiliTV: tutte le curiosità su Maria De FilippiAl Gf Vip lo scherzo a Patrizia De Blanck : Siete degli str...Cecilia Rodriguez bomba sexy... senza reggiseno fa impazzire i fan GTA Online: ricompense per chi ha una buona miraEmpire of Sin: aperti i pre-orderDal mondo delle nuvole arrivano i CloudeesMILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone | Attracting Trendsetters from All Over the World for a Trendy Idea • Mountain Community in the Park City

Chengdu, a Park City under the snow-capped Mountain, is about to witness the birth of a unique ...

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone: Attracting Trendsetters from All Over the World for a "Trendy Idea • Mountain Community" in the Park City (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) Chengdu, a Park City under the snow-capped Mountain, is about to witness the birth of a unique area with the integration of "Mountain" and "water" that will attract global Trendsetters. Chengdu, China, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/

On September 18, the urban design plan of Qilong Innovation Park in Qilong Area of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone was released. According to the design, Qilong Innovation Park will be constructed with the integration of eight characteristic spatial Ideas including green ring belt, terraced fields, water reservation, landscape residence, main streets, and small lanes to create an innovative Community of ...
