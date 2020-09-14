Italian pupils go back to school

Coronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11Che meraviglia... Eva Henger più sexy che mai incanta i follower Passione hot... Raffaella Fico super sexy col fidanzatoElisabetta Gregoraci: Flavio ha sbagliato molto nella nostra storiaI killer di Willy Monteiro rischiano il carcere a vitaWanda Nara si fa fotografare il cu.. dal figlio, e scatta la polemicaPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito ma non è malato!Un bicchiere di troppo: Anziani fanno sesso in pubblico e si beccano ...

ROME, SEP 14 - Schools reopened in much of Italy on Monday for the first time since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. Some 5.6 million pupils are back in class in 12 regions, p ...
Schools reopen in most of Italy
