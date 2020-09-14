Italian pupils go back to school (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) "Today is an important day for the national community that we are looking to with confidence and ... pupils at some schools where it is not possible to respect the one-metre rule, however, will have to ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italian pupilsItalian pupils go back to school
ROME, SEP 14 - Schools reopened in much of Italy on Monday for the first time since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. Some 5.6 million pupils are back in class in 12 regions, p ...
Schools reopen in most of Italy
ROME, SEP 14 - Schools reopened in much of Italy on Monday for the first time since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. Some 5.6 million pupils are back in class in 12 regions, p ...
Italian pupilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italian pupils