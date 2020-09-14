Italian pupils go back to school

(Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) "Today is an important day for the national community that we are looking to with confidence and ...at somes where it is not possible to respect the one-metre rule, however, will have to ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italian pupils

ROME, SEP 14 - Schools reopened in much of Italy on Monday for the first time since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. Some 5.6 million pupils are back in class in 12 regions, p ...ROME, SEP 14 - Schools reopened in much of Italy on Monday for the first time since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. Some 5.6 million pupils are back in class in 12 regions, p ...