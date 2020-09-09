Papu Gomez lascia l’Atalanta? Al Nassr lo tenta con una super offertaDonald Trump nominato per il Premio Nobel per la pace 2021Assassin’s Creed Valhalla uscirà in tutto il mondo il 10 novembreUomini e donne, mi ha presa in giro : Giovanna Abate rivede Sammy ...Xbox Series S e Series X arriveranno il 10 novembreBelen Rodriguez ... addio Stefano : la prima uscita ufficiale con la ...Desenzano, Giandomenico Piscitelli morto schiacciato da un camion ...Red Dead Online: missione avvistamento Cervo Maschio OmbraMediacom All in One 241/64, perfetto per l’home workingGaia Gozzi fuori di seno all'Arena : Il VIDEO dell' incidente hot

Comviva receives Issuer Token Service Provider | I-TSP | certification from Visa

9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital financial solution, today announced that it ...

zazoom
Commenta
Comviva receives Issuer Token Service Provider, I-TSP, certification from Visa (Di mercoledì 9 settembre 2020) 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Comviva, a global leader in digital financial solution, today announced that it has been certified by Visa as an Issuer Token Service Provider, I-TSP,. Comviva was earlier ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Comviva receives

Euro Sterlina inglese (EUR/GBP): quotazione e grafico in tempo reale  Money.it
Comviva receives Issuer Token Service Provider (I-TSP) certification from Visa
Certified for HCE and Tokenization based contactless mobile payment solutionNEW DELHI, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital financial solution, today announced that it has ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comviva receives
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Comviva receives Comviva receives Issuer Token Service