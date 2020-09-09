Comviva receives Issuer Token Service Provider, I-TSP, certification from Visa (Di mercoledì 9 settembre 2020) 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, a global leader in digital financial solution, today announced that it has been certified by Visa as an Issuer Token Service Provider, I-TSP,. Comviva was earlier ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Comviva, a global leader in digital financial solution, today announced that it has been certified by Visa as an Issuer Token Service Provider, I-TSP,. Comviva was earlier ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Comviva receivesEuro Sterlina inglese (EUR/GBP): quotazione e grafico in tempo reale Money.it Comviva receives Issuer Token Service Provider (I-TSP) certification from Visa
Certified for HCE and Tokenization based contactless mobile payment solutionNEW DELHI, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital financial solution, today announced that it has ...
Comviva receivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comviva receives