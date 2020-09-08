1MORE Unveils QuietMax Technology Suite for ANC Series & Receives First THX Certification for True Wireless Headphones (Di martedì 8 settembre 2020) Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : 1MORE Unveils Israele-Emirati: successo Usa, ma F-35 agitano le acque Yahoo Finanza 1MORE Unveils QuietMax Technology Suite for ANC Series & Receives First THX Certification for True Wireless Headphones

1MORE's QuietMax active noise cancellation technology changes the way headphones deliver ANC by combining hybrid ANC technology, dual driver sound, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC + wind noise red ...

1MORE's QuietMax active noise cancellation technology changes the way headphones deliver ANC by combining hybrid ANC technology, dual driver sound, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC + wind noise red ...