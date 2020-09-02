Get Amplified with ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Next-generation GPUs powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



ZOTAC Technology Limited, a global manufacturer of innovation, is proud to announce the advent of the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Integrated with next-generation technologies, enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors and superfast memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GPUs give rise to Amplified GAMING with ultra-graphics fidelity. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning ... Leggi su iltempo

