Flavio Briatore positovo... rimosso un selfie direttamente dal letto ...Papa Francesco si rifiuta di indossare la mascherinaPanda Security: app Android di quali fidarsi?Red Dead Online: alligatore a fasce leggendarioMatteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smartIl cous cous è un'alimento gluten-free?Elisabetta Gregoraci : al GF vip mi metterò a nudo senza filtriArriva a Bagnone il “Fime to care” per aiutare gli anziani. E il ...

Survey | 84% of Global Life Sciences Leaders Involved in Digital Modernization Projects

In a competitive market, Life Sciences corporations report increased use of automation to boost ...

zazoom
Commenta
Survey: 84% of Global Life Sciences Leaders Involved in Digital Modernization Projects (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) In a competitive market, Life Sciences corporations report increased use of automation to boost operational efficiency RESTON, Virginia, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced Survey results exploring how automation is being used by Global Leaders in the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical industry, revealing that the majority of respondents are engaged in Digital Modernization Projects. The "Digital Transformation & the Life Sciences Industry" Survey, sponsored by Appian and conducted by Pharma Intelligence (Informa), shows that Digital Modernization is a priority through key ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Survey 84%

CarNext.com: in che modo il covid-19 ha influito sulla mobilità  Gripdetective
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Survey 84%
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Survey 84% Survey Global Life Sciences Leaders