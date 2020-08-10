Par Pacific Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., NYSE: PARR,, "Par Pacific" or the "Company", today reported its financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020. Par Pacific reported a net loss of $40.6 million, or $, 0.76, per diluted share, for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared ... Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Par Pacific Migliori azioni petrolifere su cui investire: opinioni e consigli analisti BorsaInside