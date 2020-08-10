Kavalan Announces its Second 'STR Whisky' (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) The soon-to-be-launched Kavalan Whisky has been aged in specially shaved, toasted, and recharred casks TAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Five years after claiming the World Whiskies Award's "World's Best Single Malt," the iconic Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique will at last have a sequel. Kavalan has announced that its Second Shave, Toast, Rechar (STR) Whisky will be launched in October in Taiwan as part of an exclusive 4-bottle set for Christmas. In 2006, the hand-crafted rechar STR technique was developed by the late Dr Jim Swan and Kavalan in Taiwan. In their search for extraordinary flavour, they developed an exacting recipe for toasting and recharring wine barrels to remove the acidity associated with wine cask maturation and to enhance the depth of flavour ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kavalan Announces Inaspettato riconoscimento dell’ lite nipponica del whisky per Kavalan Padova News Kavalan Announces its Second 'STR Whisky'

The soon-to-be-launched Kavalan whisky has been aged in specially shaved, toasted, and recharred casksTAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years after claiming the World Whiskies Award's ...

The soon-to-be-launched Kavalan whisky has been aged in specially shaved, toasted, and recharred casksTAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years after claiming the World Whiskies Award's ...