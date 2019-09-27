Windows 10 May Update | disponibile la build 18362 387 Agg Pubblico

Fonte : surface-phone

(Di venerdì 27 settembre 2019) Aggiornamento Il nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo è orasucome aggiornamento facoltativo anche per gli utenti non partecipanti al programma Insider. Articolo originale (26/09/2019), È da questa mattinaun nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con a bordo10 May 2019: stiamo parlando della.387. Annuncio Oggi abbiamo rilasciato la.387 per gli utenti Release Preview che sono ancora su10 19H1. Questo è solo un piccolodella della.385. Prevediamo di abilitare presto questo aggiornamento anche per 19H2. Changelog Addresses an issue that causes vertical fonts to be larger when printing to a PostScript printer. Addresses an issue that causes printing from 32-bit applications to fail with an “Access is denied” error when you select Run as different user for the ...

FPSREPORTER : May 2019 Update è ora la versione di Windows 10 più diffusa - FPSREPORTER : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2019 Update Insider Preview Build 18362.387 - Franc_Scorda : Aggiornamento di un PC Acer Aspire E1-571 a Windows 10 versione 1909 may update #windows10 #assistenza… -